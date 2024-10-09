TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 211,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 711,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRMD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get TORM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRMD

TORM Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.26%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.