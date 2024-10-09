Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.84. 5,044,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,650,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.