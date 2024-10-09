Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Declares Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:IPU)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

LON:IPU opened at GBX 416.01 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 22.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 484.84 ($6.35). The firm has a market cap of £140.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,904.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.04.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

