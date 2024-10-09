Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

GLQ opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

