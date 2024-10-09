Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Strong-Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

LMT opened at $608.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $611.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

