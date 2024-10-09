American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 11.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 151,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 177,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$169.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.22.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

