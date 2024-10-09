Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.56 and last traded at $181.67. Approximately 15,323,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 41,837,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 18,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.