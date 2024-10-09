Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $86.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.61.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

