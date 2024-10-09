Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecovyst Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Trading Down 3.2 %

ECVT opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ecovyst has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In related news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecovyst news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 298.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 712,292 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,401,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 10.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 334,004 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.