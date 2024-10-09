Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

