Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 4,110,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,049,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

