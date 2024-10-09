Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 913.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 77.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $517,306.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

