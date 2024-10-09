Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.63. 1,379,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,362,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

