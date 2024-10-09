Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Raises Dividend to GBX 54.26 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.71) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

IMB opened at GBX 2,238 ($29.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.19. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,662 ($21.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 972.17, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

