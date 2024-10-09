Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Raises Dividend to GBX 54.26 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.71) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
IMB opened at GBX 2,238 ($29.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.19. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,662 ($21.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 972.17, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Don’t Sleep on Skye Bioscience—This Weight Loss Drug Could Soar
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.