Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 527,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,342,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

