Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
