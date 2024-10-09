Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.81 and last traded at $101.48. 4,841,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,268,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 99.3% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

