Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Hold by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $532.65 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

