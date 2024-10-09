Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $499.20 and last traded at $499.43. Approximately 848,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,212,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $220.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

