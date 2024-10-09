Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Strong-Buy”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Advantest Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $50.41 on Monday. Advantest has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

