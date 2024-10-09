Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 309.40 ($4.05), with a volume of 8072408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

About Pets at Home Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.82.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

