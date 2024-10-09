SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 3,700,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 34,884,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,909.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,644. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.