Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crane NXT, Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crane NXT in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CXT opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Crane NXT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2,758.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the second quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

