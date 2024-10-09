Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Trading Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.64 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.30). 586,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 501,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60 ($0.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £116.00 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.81.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

