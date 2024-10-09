Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

