Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.