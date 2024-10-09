Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Strong-Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Eurofins Scientific Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $59.66 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
