Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Strong-Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $59.66 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

