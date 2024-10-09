Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNW. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.82.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $96.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 5.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

