Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 365,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,981,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

