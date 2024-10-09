Reaves Utility Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

