Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

HAN opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Wednesday. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 242 ($3.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.82. The stock has a market cap of £90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.