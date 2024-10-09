Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HAN opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Wednesday. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 242 ($3.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.82. The stock has a market cap of £90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
