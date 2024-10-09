Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.33 and last traded at $135.34. Approximately 4,068,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,857,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.41.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

