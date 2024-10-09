NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.09 and last traded at $127.45. Approximately 108,551,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 424,952,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 130,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

