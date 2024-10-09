Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

