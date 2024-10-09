FY2025 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

