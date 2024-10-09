FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Issued By William Blair

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Lonza Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LZAGY opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.