Flywire Co. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flywire in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

FLYW has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Flywire by 26.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flywire by 6.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $12,642,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,246.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

