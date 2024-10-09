Roth Capital Comments on Nevada King Gold Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:NKG)

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nevada King Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year.
Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).
Nevada King Gold Price Performance
About Nevada King Gold
Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.
