Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

ODFL opened at $192.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

