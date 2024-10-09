NFI Group Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE NFI opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$19.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.