Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $511.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.60.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $436.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.27. Saia has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

