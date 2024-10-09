Netcall plc (LON:NET) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.89 Per Share

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Netcall Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £146.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Netcall in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

