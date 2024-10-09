Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

