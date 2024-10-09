Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

MORN stock opened at $335.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.89. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,099,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,334,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 194,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

