Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Declares Dividend of $0.58

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

About Croghan Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.