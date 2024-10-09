Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Declares Dividend of $0.58

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
About Croghan Bancshares
