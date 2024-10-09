Truist Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,500,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,615 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000.

VCRB stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

