CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after buying an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,133,000 after acquiring an additional 857,110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,609 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.