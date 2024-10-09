Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DFIC opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

