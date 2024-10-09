Analysts Set Expectations for Prairie Operating Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROP)

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

PROP stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.38).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

