Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Oruka Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.
About Oruka Therapeutics
