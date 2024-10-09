Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Oruka Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

About Oruka Therapeutics

